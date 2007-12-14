Jaffe Says God Of War Movie Still Real, "Looking STRONG"

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

kratosvhorse.jpgThose were his caps, not mine. Posting on his blog, David Jaffe drops the news that he's recently met with the producer of the God of War movie. You did know they're making a God of War movie, didn't you? It's OK if you forgot, it's not like we've been inundated with news on the project. Though, Jaffe confirming the project's still alive after 2.5 years of bupkis is certainly news: .

..had a good lunch with the producer of the GOD OF WAR movie a few weeks ago. Some big news COULD be coming on that front soon but nothing set in stone yet. But yeah, the project is still alive! And looking strong!

Unless he gets excited at news the movie's being canned, we'll take that to be a casting announcement, then.

