The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Jaffe Shows Off Twisted Metal: Head On For PS2

extra_twisted_metal.jpgDavid Jaffe's current independent venture, Eat Sleep Play, is already hard at work on its first project for Sony, an upgraded port of the PSP vehicular shooter Twisted Metal: Head On. Not content with the single colon in the original, the ESP team has added a second, bringing us the tongue twister title Twisted Metal: Head-On: Extra Twisted Edition. Jaffe gives us an early look at the game on the official PlayStation blog, showing off screen shots and a new trailer, the latter featuring a good hard look at Jaffe himself.

While the PlayStation 2 game may rival Tom Clancy and Square-Enix products with its extra long name, Twisted Metal: Head-On: Extra Twisted Edition looks like it will satisfy followers of the series with its copious bonus features and fan service.

Twisted Metal: Head-On: Extra Twisted Edition [PlayStation.blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles