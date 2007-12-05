Jaffe Shows Off Twisted Metal: Head On For PS2

David Jaffe's current independent venture, Eat Sleep Play, is already hard at work on its first project for Sony, an upgraded port of the PSP vehicular shooter Twisted Metal: Head On. Not content with the single colon in the original, the ESP team has added a second, bringing us the tongue twister title Twisted Metal: Head-On: Extra Twisted Edition. Jaffe gives us an early look at the game on the official PlayStation blog, showing off screen shots and a new trailer, the latter featuring a good hard look at Jaffe himself.
While the PlayStation 2 game may rival Tom Clancy and Square-Enix products with its extra long name, Twisted Metal: Head-On: Extra Twisted Edition looks like it will satisfy followers of the series with its copious bonus features and fan service.
Twisted Metal: Head-On: Extra Twisted Edition [PlayStation.blog]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink