Japan Gets Devil May Cry 4 PS3 Bundle

What sells in Japan? That's right. Hardware bundles. So come January 31, Japan will be getting another hardware bundle, this one pairing Devil May Cry 4 with the 40GB PS3. Oh, you'll also get a Blu-Ray full of what sounds like (hey, Ash is on holidays, I'm doing my best) Devil May Cry 4 gameplay footage, cut together to form a story reel. It'll sell for ¥47,800, and you can get the PS3 in both colours (black, ceramic white).