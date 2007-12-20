Japan Gets Devil May Cry 4 PS3 Bundle

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

dmc1.jpgWhat sells in Japan? That's right. Hardware bundles. So come January 31, Japan will be getting another hardware bundle, this one pairing Devil May Cry 4 with the 40GB PS3. Oh, you'll also get a Blu-Ray full of what sounds like (hey, Ash is on holidays, I'm doing my best) Devil May Cry 4 gameplay footage, cut together to form a story reel. It'll sell for ¥47,800, and you can get the PS3 in both colours (black, ceramic white).

dmc2.jpg

  • dante+vergil Guest

    brilliant idea i`d love 2 get it...but its the backwards compatle i`m looking 4 so i can play devil may cry 1,2,3+3se

