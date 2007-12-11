The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Japanese Adult Video Actress Gets Game Blog

78B1E50FDCE7EBC700756F17F0903AE1.jpg We've known for a while that, among other things, Japanese adult video actress Ann Namba was really into games. Her gamer cred: She owns a PS3, an Xbox 360, a PS2, a PSP, a Wii (which she bought in NYC on launch day) and a DS (which she waited in line for.) She seems to truly be into games, among other things. Over at Japanese game blog network Beside Games, Ann's blogging about the games she's currently playing. Which is? Dragon Quest IV, Game Center CX and Wii Fit. Her site is fairly innocuous and, as of posting, totally work safe. Her movies are totally not.

This Beside Games blog network is pretty interesting! (Well, more interesting if you understand who the people are and what they're saying.) It features well-known musicians, comedians and model-types blogging about what games they're playing. What a great idea for a site! For those who care, my secret crush Natsuki Kato has a blog, which I've bookmarked. She's playing through Seaman 2 and taking copious pictures of herself playing through Seaman 2. She hasn't updated in a while and really should, you know. That's what blogging is all about!

Ann Namba's Blog [Beside Games]

Comments

  • Adult Toys Guest

    Hey, nice job on the blog here. Some good ideas. Keep up the good work.

    0
  • adult toys Guest

    That's interesting and different thing I got to know about girls. As I use to assume, guys loves games. Ann is crazy about games and even is waits for every new games coming in the market. Good to know. Thanks for the post.

    0
  •  leopard print lingerie Guest

    Thank you for sharing the information with us. The Japanese has already attracted so many men, and i believe that the game blog will involve more people.

    0
  • Brothels Melbourne Guest

    Nice post, thank you. It is interesting that we could share the game blog with AV actress. Today, more people are attractive by the Japanese AV industry, and this game blog will be popular again.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles