Japanese Adult Video Actress Gets Game Blog

We've known for a while that, among other things, Japanese adult video actress Ann Namba was really into games. Her gamer cred: She owns a PS3, an Xbox 360, a PS2, a PSP, a Wii (which she bought in NYC on launch day) and a DS (which she waited in line for.) She seems to truly be into games, among other things. Over at Japanese game blog network Beside Games, Ann's blogging about the games she's currently playing. Which is? Dragon Quest IV, Game Center CX and Wii Fit. Her site is fairly innocuous and, as of posting, totally work safe. Her movies are totally not.

This Beside Games blog network is pretty interesting! (Well, more interesting if you understand who the people are and what they're saying.) It features well-known musicians, comedians and model-types blogging about what games they're playing. What a great idea for a site! For those who care, my secret crush Natsuki Kato has a blog, which I've bookmarked. She's playing through Seaman 2 and taking copious pictures of herself playing through Seaman 2. She hasn't updated in a while and really should, you know. That's what blogging is all about!

