Japanese PlayStation Store Kicks Every Other Store's Arse

A new batch of original PlayStation games has been added to the Japanese version of the PlayStation Store which features plenty of enviously available big names amid the Japan-only fare. The biggest PSone Classics to make their way to PSPs and PlayStation 3s are Biohazard 2 (aka Resident Evil 2) and Intelligent Qube, both of which would be welcome additions to the North American and European stores. Just sayin', SCEA. The full list of newbies is below.
- Biohazard 2
- Intelligent Qube
- PoPoLoCrois Monogatari II
- Crime Crackers 2
- Atelier Marie Plus
- Tantei Junguji Saburo Early Collection
- Magical Drop
- Baroque
- Robin Lloyd no Bouken
PlayStation Store (JP) [PlayStation]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink