Japanese PlayStation Store Kicks Every Other Store's Arse

A new batch of original PlayStation games has been added to the Japanese version of the PlayStation Store which features plenty of enviously available big names amid the Japan-only fare. The biggest PSone Classics to make their way to PSPs and PlayStation 3s are Biohazard 2 (aka Resident Evil 2) and Intelligent Qube, both of which would be welcome additions to the North American and European stores. Just sayin', SCEA. The full list of newbies is below.

Biohazard 2

Intelligent Qube

PoPoLoCrois Monogatari II

Crime Crackers 2

Atelier Marie Plus

Tantei Junguji Saburo Early Collection

Magical Drop

Baroque

Robin Lloyd no Bouken

