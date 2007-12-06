Japan's Love For Monster Hunter Expressed In Numbers

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

mhnumbers.jpgJapan aren't just crazy about Monster Hunter Freedom 2. They go bananas for Monster Hunter Freedom 2. But until now, we've rarely been able to express that feeling to you in numbers that matter. Thankfully, Capcom have provided us with some numbers that matter. According to them, the game has now sold over 1.5 million units at retail since launch. Consider, then, that there are an estimated 6 million PSPs in the wild in Japan, and you see that one in four own the game. Or 25%. Whichever way works best for you. Either way, that's loads.

