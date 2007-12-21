Jeff Bell Is Not A Fan Of Nintendo's Publishing Practices

Reuters put Microsoft's VP Global Marketing Jeff Bell in front of a microphone, and gave him a chance to speak his mind. What'd he say? Aside from promising Microsoft will fight Sony on the beaches, dude took the chance to take a little dig at Nintendo, and in particular the difficulty third-party publishers have in making money off Nintendo consoles:
Clearly, we have a competitor where they win and no one else wins. That is not sustainable, it's never been sustainable
For third-party publishers, maybe. Seems awfully sustainable for Nintendo and their fat, fat bank balance.
Microsoft sees Xbox 360 sales growth in '08 [Reuters]
