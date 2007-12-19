Jerry Bruckheimer, MTV To Develop "Original" Games

Jerry Bruckheimer and MTV have signed a deal whereby Bruckheimer will set up a gaming studio with the goal of making "new, original" titles (ie not games based on Bruckheimer's films). Speaking about the movie, Bruckheimer says:

Video games represent a new and innovative medium for what we've always tried to do, which is to tell great stories. But this medium is unique in that it gives the player control over how those stories unfold. I look forward to working with MTV Games to create new original game stories, always looking for ways to innovate the medium.

It's unclear how much involvement Bruckheimer will have with the actual development of the games, but it's clear he'll be playing a major role in the establishment of his own studio. Press release follows.

MTV GAMES AND JERRY BRUCKHEIMER ANNOUNCE BLOCKBUSTER PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP VIDEO GAMES

Landmark Agreement Marks the Launch of Jerry Bruckheimer Game Studio with MTV Games

NEW YORK, December 19, 2007 - MTV Games, a division of Viacom Inc.'s (NYSE: VIA and VIA.B) MTV Networks, today announced an exclusive deal with internationally renowned motion picture and television producer Jerry Bruckheimer to develop and create new and original video games, marking his first official foray into the gaming world. As part of this landmark agreement, Bruckheimer will build a game incubation studio with MTV Games, where a team of experienced video game experts, artists and storytellers will seek out and deliver new game concepts and intellectual property.

By joining MTV Games with Bruckheimer's blockbuster track record for creating successful entertainment properties in film and television, both new and experienced gamers can expect what promises to be some of the most entertaining, challenging, and unique games.

"Video games represent a new and innovative medium for what we've always tried to do, which is to tell great stories. But this medium is unique in that it gives the player control over how those stories unfold," said Jerry Bruckheimer. "I look forward to working with MTV Games to create new original game stories, always looking for ways to innovate the medium."

"Jerry Bruckheimer and his innate talent for developing wildly successful entertainment properties that range from action, reality, drama, sports, and comedy are the perfect complement to our vision for MTV Games and the experience our audiences truly crave," said Van Toffler, President, MTV Networks Music & Logo Group. "There's a huge intersection between the fans of Bruckheimer films, our audience and gamers, making the potential for this partnership to be as explosive as one of his blockbuster films."

Executives from both MTV Games and Bruckheimer's gaming studio will work together on all phases of development — from concept to platform — as well as on the production, distribution deals and marketing elements, with the potential that some of the game concepts could migrate to other entertainment media including film and TV. Jeff Yapp, Executive Vice President, Programming Enterprises and Bob Picunko, Vice President Electronic Games & Interactive Products will oversee the relationship for MTV Games.

MTV Networks will support this venture across all its broadcast and digital platforms including CMT, MTV, Spike and VH1. Gaming is a focal point of MTV Networks' overall vertical entertainment strategy of super-serving its core audiences with engaging experiences across multiple platforms. In August of 2007, the company announced that it will invest more than $US 500 million over the next two years in the development and distribution of its Interactive Entertainment and Video Game business. MTV Games' recently released Rock Band from developers, Harmonix, which MTV Networks acquired in 2006, an all-new platform that allows music fans and gamers to interact with their favorite music like never before and garnered universal critical acclaim including: "Best of Show" at this year's Game Critics Awards: Best of E3 2007, "Game of the Year for Teens" by USA Today, and called "this holiday season's most awesome video game ever" by SPIN Magazine.