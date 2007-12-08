The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Jordan Mechner Talks Prince Of Persia Movie, Hates Sand Monsters

mechner.jpgPrince of Persia creator Jordan Mechner, who's playing a big role behind the scenes in the upcoming film adaptation of Sands of Time, has been talking to Gamasutra about what fans of the series can expect of the movie. In a nutshell? Same premise, just don't expect it to be a faithful adaptation of the game's plot:

Our model is classic epic, swashbuckling action-adventure movies like Raiders of the Lost Ark, Zorro, and Thief of Baghdad, with humor and romance and full of memorable characters. You can't get there if you turn everybody into sand monsters on page fifteen.

You could, if you really tried. What, sand monsters can't crack jokes and share tender moments? Bet they could, if you just gave them the chance. Mechner Talks PoP Movie [Gamasutra][Image]

