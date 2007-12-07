Jose Reyes Looks Shocked To Find Self On Cover Of MLB 2K8

New York Mets shortstop Jose Reyes looks absolutely stunned at the realisation his photo is going to appear on next year's edition of 2K Sports Major League Baseball game. The MLB 2K8 cover star said, according to a press release, "This is the first time I have ever been on the cover of a video game." The visibly shaken spokesman was then calmed by friends and family, none of whom saw the cover appearance coming.

Major League Baseball 2K8 executive producer Ben Brinkman did his best to make the best of the situation, saying "Jose Reyes is a multi-talented player - a great baserunner, fielder and hitter, making him the perfect spokesperson for Major League Baseball 2K8." Despite the sensitive nature of the out of the blue endorsement, 2K Sports plan to go ahead with the game's Spring 2008 release, which should arrive on the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Wii, PlayStation 2 and PSP. A press release follows after this moment of silence.