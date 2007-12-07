Jose Reyes Looks Shocked To Find Self On Cover Of MLB 2K8

New York Mets shortstop Jose Reyes looks absolutely stunned at the realisation his photo is going to appear on next year's edition of 2K Sports Major League Baseball game. The MLB 2K8 cover star said, according to a press release, "This is the first time I have ever been on the cover of a video game." The visibly shaken spokesman was then calmed by friends and family, none of whom saw the cover appearance coming.
Major League Baseball 2K8 executive producer Ben Brinkman did his best to make the best of the situation, saying "Jose Reyes is a multi-talented player - a great baserunner, fielder and hitter, making him the perfect spokesperson for Major League Baseball 2K8." Despite the sensitive nature of the out of the blue endorsement, 2K Sports plan to go ahead with the game's Spring 2008 release, which should arrive on the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Wii, PlayStation 2 and PSP. A press release follows after this moment of silence.
Jose Reyes Named Cover Athlete and Official Spokesman for Major League Baseball 2K8
New York, NY - December 6, 2007 - 2K Sports, the sports publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTWO), announced today that New York Mets shortstop Jose Reyes will be the cover athlete and official spokesman for Major League Baseball® 2K8.
"This year we have signed one of the most exciting players in all of Major League Baseball® as our official cover athlete," said Ben Brinkman, Executive Producer, Major League Baseball® 2K8. "Jose Reyes is a multi-talented player - a great baserunner, fielder and hitter, making him the perfect spokesperson for Major League Baseball® 2K8."
"This is the first time I have ever been on the cover of a video game and it is very exciting to be a part of the best video game out there," said Jose Reyes.
Although he is best known for his speed and base-stealing ability, Jose Reyes is also one of the most well-rounded players in the game and is the first player in baseball history to have more than 63 steals, 120 runs, 192 hits, and 19 homers in a single season. Reyes led the Major League in 2006 with 17 triples and 64 stolen bases and set a new Mets club record with 104 hits at Shea Stadium. Also an avid video gamer and long time fan of 2K Sports' products, All-Star Shortstop Jose Reyes is a natural fit as the official spokesperson for this year's edition of the critically acclaimed Major League Baseball 2K series.
Major League Baseball® 2K8 will be available spring 2008 for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, the PLAYSTATION®3 and PlayStation®2 computer entertainment systems, the PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) system, and the Wii™ home video game system.
