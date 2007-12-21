Judge Tells The Romantics To Cram It, Fignuts

Calling upon both the law and common sense, a federal judge has told The Romantics that, no, they can't have the cover version of their song "What I Like About You" removed from Guitar Hero Encore: Rocks the 80s. Why? Because Activision did every single thing they legally needed to do in securing the song for the game. Better luck next time, you mugs.
Judge denies Guitar Hero injunction [GI.biz][Image]
Calling upon both the law and common sense, a federal judge has told The Romantics that, no, they can't have the cover version of their song "What I Like About You" removed from Guitar Hero Encore: Rocks the 80s. Why? Because Activision did every single thing they legally needed to do in securing the song for the game. Better luck next time, you mugs.
Aww, the poor Romantics...more like The Hopeless Romantics, though, amirite?! *grimaces*
Maybe they'll hop on the anti-Activision bandwagon at the moment and release 'What I Don't Like About You'...what's the worst that could happen? Revive their careers? :O
I've always liked that song though, and watching the clip leaves me with this strange desire to wear skinny ties...
PS: Happy Birthday, Logan! M'sorry I don't have a 'Super Happy Maths-filled Fun Survey' for you :(