Judge Tells The Romantics To Cram It, Fignuts

Calling upon both the law and common sense, a federal judge has told The Romantics that, no, they can't have the cover version of their song "What I Like About You" removed from Guitar Hero Encore: Rocks the 80s. Why? Because Activision did every single thing they legally needed to do in securing the song for the game. Better luck next time, you mugs.

