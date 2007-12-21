I was impressed with Jumpgate Evolution back when NetDevil showed it off to me at the open house for their new offices, but somehoe I had completely forgotten about the hybrid space MMO, that was until they launched the website for the game yesterday. On the front page is this slick video. I happened to be talking to NetDevil's Scott Brown yesterday and it sounds like I might be able to check it out in the not too distant future. Colour me antsy.