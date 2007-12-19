Kane & Lynch Demo Up On Xbox Live

Skulking quietly onto Xbox Live today was a demo for that game everyone just loves to douse in hatorade, Kane & Lynch. The demo's a pinch over 500MB, features one level, where you climb down a skyscraper and shoot some guys up, and you can play it in either single-player or co-op. Remember: the PR shitstorm surrounding Kane & Lynch wasn't the game's fault, nor the fault of its developers. May as well give it a shot.