Keep the Dreamcast Alive

Over the last five months, a couple of UNSW students put together a short clip in dedication of Sega's Dreamcast.

While rumours of a second coming of the console amounted to zilch, there's nothing stopping us from recalling fond memories of the hardware.

Or, as these students have done, putting 3D robot representations of the Playstation and Dreamcast into a video and having them duke it out.

[Thanks Yudi!]

  • sorrybut Guest

    ugh, i have seen so many of these animations (yes i came through UNSW) where they can model, do the lighting, put sound on, but still provide a rather unwatchable video. Timing is the key to animation, which this video unfortuantely lacks, as well as creative style. the anime style at the beginning is what they should have stuck with throughout, they were really nicely drawn..
    A lecturer once told us "Robots and Spaceships. Everybody does them, nobody does them well." If somebody is trying to get a job in 3D, spaceships and robots will be glazed over so fast. go for something creative and unique. eg an actual dreamcast fighting an actual PS, with the various components breaking off through damage and usual the accessories as weapons. TThat would have been more interesting..

  • Togril Guest

    Hey sorrybut, would you like someone to flame you when you tried hard at something? What gives?

    Well done!! This is your first project?. That's impressive.
    Keep it up, timing will happen, as will storyTelling and styles and al the rest..it's all a learning process.

    Remember to do what you want to do, not what others
    want. (point of Art College)..

  • yudi Guest

    Reply to: SorryBut

    Thanks for the constructive inputs, please excuse all the mistakes about the animation, we are still students, and we are still constantly learning... that project of course is under time constrain of 1 semester so some decision need to made in order for it being delivered on time..

    considering only two of us doing all the 3d bits, modeling, rigging, lighting, texturing, rendering, sound and post production, plus on top of that we both have job commitments outside university..

    this amount of time we dedicate are enormous, but at the end our aim is not really to impress someone with the 3d..

    its all about the love for the dreamcast, We love it too damn much and the time we burn for it its well worth it...

    Thanks again and I will assure you we will improve next time!

    Regards,

    Yudi

  • sorrybut Guest

    yudi, mate, the 3D looks great, and the lighting & sound are very well done. you guys are totally onto something, sorry if it came across as flaming- i've just seen so many people make these videos of fighting robots, and they dont end up with jobs doing it (if it s a hobby of yours then no worries, but if you want a job in 3D, then maybe my advice will help you). or those that do get jobs are the monkeys pushing the buttons, not the guys that get to create and make decisions.

    the next step is to get yourself a COFA kid with equal passions for 3D (unless you guys are the COFA kids yourselves, i came through BDM 3 years ago) but that also knows about narrative and timing, and find a niche topic that will really entertain. if you can get your viewer in the first 10 seconds chances are they'll stick around for the rest.
    you clearly have the 3D skills (which are neccesary in the big picture for getting it to work), bit i think if you partner up with somebody that has a penchant for storytelling and timing, and you'll get yourselves a really nice product that you can be really proud of. The Dreamcasst is a great topic, and i think you could buid some emotion into the video about it. try to make somebody laugh while they watch, because that will impress people.

    There's a subject they used to run at COFA (not sure if its still running) called Narrative & Gameplay. you might find it interesting..

    keep it up, you're very close..
    if you have a question, put it back up on here. i'll check it again

    sorrybut

    and TOGRIL, the point of Art College isn't 'to do what you want', its about learning how to express ideas, and trying to understand the process of thought and how you can manifest that.
    It's the attitude that people go to art school 'to do what they want' that holds us back, because people dont respect that. if you want to 'do what you want' why go to school at all? buy yourself some crayins and a big scrap book. if you use your time insead to try to explore communication through a creative output, then you learn the tools to live off something that you enjoy.

    *peace out

