Keep the Dreamcast Alive

Over the last five months, a couple of UNSW students put together a short clip in dedication of Sega's Dreamcast.
While rumours of a second coming of the console amounted to zilch, there's nothing stopping us from recalling fond memories of the hardware.
Or, as these students have done, putting 3D robot representations of the Playstation and Dreamcast into a video and having them duke it out.
ugh, i have seen so many of these animations (yes i came through UNSW) where they can model, do the lighting, put sound on, but still provide a rather unwatchable video. Timing is the key to animation, which this video unfortuantely lacks, as well as creative style. the anime style at the beginning is what they should have stuck with throughout, they were really nicely drawn..
A lecturer once told us "Robots and Spaceships. Everybody does them, nobody does them well." If somebody is trying to get a job in 3D, spaceships and robots will be glazed over so fast. go for something creative and unique. eg an actual dreamcast fighting an actual PS, with the various components breaking off through damage and usual the accessories as weapons. TThat would have been more interesting..