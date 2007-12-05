King Of Games' Downright Classy NiGHTS Shirt

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

kognights.jpgWhat happens when our dear friends at King of Games release a new shirt? And not just a new shirt, but one from Sega's "Get Ready" series? We get excited. Hearts flutter, hands reach subconsciously towards wallets. In this case Sega's NiGHTS is the muse, and the design is crisp, clean and striking (especially in black). Those familiar with the KoG ordering process, proceed to the starter's blocks. Those not, bring money and a comfortable pair of online-shopping athletic shoes.

[King of Games]

