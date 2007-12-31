Kingdom Hearts: Birth By Sleep and Final Fantasy: Dissidia Screens

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

dissidia.jpg Famitsu is currently hosting some new Kingdom Hearts: Birth By Sleep (PSP) and Final Fantasy Dissidia screens. Also available are screens for Kingdom Hearts: 358/2 Days (DS) and Kingdom Hearts: Coded (cell phone). I got a chance to check out trailers for all of these games at TGS and was on the whole not terribly impressed by the latter two titles although Birth By Sleep looks like it will be the best of the lot. Dissidia also looks great as far as the graphics are concerned, but for gameplay, we'll just have to wait and see.

Make the jump to check out a small gallery of screens.

Comments

  • sean Guest

    when does it come out in aus

    0
  • james Guest

    it is out know

    0

