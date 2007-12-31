Kingdom Hearts: Birth By Sleep and Final Fantasy: Dissidia Screens

Famitsu is currently hosting some new Kingdom Hearts: Birth By Sleep (PSP) and Final Fantasy Dissidia screens. Also available are screens for Kingdom Hearts: 358/2 Days (DS) and Kingdom Hearts: Coded (cell phone). I got a chance to check out trailers for all of these games at TGS and was on the whole not terribly impressed by the latter two titles although Birth By Sleep looks like it will be the best of the lot. Dissidia also looks great as far as the graphics are concerned, but for gameplay, we'll just have to wait and see.

