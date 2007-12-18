Konami To Release New Guitar Freaks, Drum Mania In Europe

Mention plastic guitars and rhythm action to a casual, Western observer and they'll think Guitar Hero. Or maybe Rock Band. Mention fake drums and rhythm action and they'll definitely mention Rock Band. They don't know Konami's Guitar Freaks and Drum Mania were the pioneers in the field, and frankly, don't care. Which makes the following move a curious one: Konami are looking at bringing the latest versions of both Guitar Freaks and Drum Mania to Europe. It's unclear whether that's just the arcade versions, home console ports or both, but either way it'll be interesting to see the cagey old Japanese masters take on their upstart Western apprentices. Konami planning to localize Guitar Freaks and DrumMania in 08? [Siliconera]