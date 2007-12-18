Mention plastic guitars and rhythm action to a casual, Western observer and they'll think Guitar Hero. Or maybe Rock Band. Mention fake drums and rhythm action and they'll definitely mention Rock Band. They don't know Konami's Guitar Freaks and Drum Mania were the pioneers in the field, and frankly, don't care. Which makes the following move a curious one: Konami are looking at bringing the latest versions of both Guitar Freaks and Drum Mania to Europe. It's unclear whether that's just the arcade versions, home console ports or both, but either way it'll be interesting to see the cagey old Japanese masters take on their upstart Western apprentices. Konami planning to localize Guitar Freaks and DrumMania in 08? [Siliconera]
Konami To Release New Guitar Freaks, Drum Mania In Europe
I heard Konami would have released it sooner had MTV not paid for some kind of general license for a drum game. They made it to where only they got to release drum games in the states and noone else...It lasted for 5 years...and then they renewed it.
Yes...I am talking about drumscape from 10 years ago. And now Rock Band is out...so Konami must have come up with something really different, which it is...I've got all the drummania games but 1 (the 1st is the one(doesn't have support for dtxpress like the 2nd)). They are awesome. It would be a shame if they don't ever get released stateside.