Kotaku AU Survey Reminder #389

beegirl.jpgNo, there hasn't been that many.

I think that's the final number of reminders we might end up with though. A scary thought, yes, but not as scary as having an anthropomorphised version of your pet iguana touch you inappropriately.

As they say: It ain't Sparta, it's iguana.

This, of course, has nothing to do with our first ever survey at Kotaku Australia. It's filled with lots of non-emotionally scarring reptilian content - mostly questions - and we'd love for you to peruse it if you have a few moments to spare.

While we'd like to think the raw joy of answering stuff would be enough to drive you into the warm, flabby arms of our survey monkey for a sloppy kiss and a shot of tequila, we're realists (and anti-flabby). So, by completing the survey you'll have a chance to win a $250 gift voucher.

I honestly hope this post isn't too confusing, as I only just had a sip from my morning V and should definitely not be this hyper already.

Bees!

Kotaku AU survey link

  • Brendan Guest

    I understood it, for the most part. That part about spartguana made me a little confused though.

