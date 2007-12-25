Kotaku Kristmas Kard, 'Still Not Banned'



Hmm...maybe we overdid it with the whole "K" for "Kotaku" theme, but we've put together a special holiday ecard just for our readers. Why? Clearly the internet is short of obnoxious electronic entertainment. And when Valve agreed to lend us the background of a certain very popular song from Portal, we just couldn't help ourselves...

So from the entire Kotaku staff, happy holidays and merry whatever you celebrate. And to Valve, thank-you...and we're very, very sorry.

Voices in order of butchery: Michael Fahey, Mark Wilson, Brian Crecente, Brian Crecente, Luke Plunkett.

Lyrics by Fahey, Crecente and Wilson

Video by Mark Wilson