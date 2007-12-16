The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Kotaku Originals: From The Spike VGAs to Funde Razor 07

vgas.jpgWelcome to another fine collection of Kotaku originals. This week Reggie talked the Wii holiday production schedule, Funde Razor 07 rocked Child's Play's house and I get a heaping helping of Vegas with a side of Spike TV Video Game Awards.

New Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway Screens

Nintendo: Wiis Hit Shelves This Weekend

Reggie On Third-Party Wii Game Quality

Nintendo Announces GameStop Wii Raincheck Program

Liveblogging the Reggie Talk

Nintendo Triples Wii Distribution Workforce, I Talk With Reggie

November NPDs: Microsoft's Reaction

November NPDs: Sony's Reaction

November Software Sales

November Hardware Sales Dominated By The DS

Rumor: EA Considering a Colorado Dev Studio (Update)

Rumour: Best Buy Sitting on Wii Stockpile

Buy a Life-Sized Companion Cube for Charity

Funde Razor: I Am My Own Roadie

Come Snow, Come... Snow, Funde Razor Tomorrow Night

The Orange Box (PS3) Impressions: Epilogue

Whorecraft Season 2 is Live

Become the King of Komments at Kotaku

Regis and Kelly Play Rock Band

Reader Feels Bad, Makes No More Heroes Wii

ESRB: Warhawk PSP?

"Chuck's" Josh Gomez Talks Games

Call Of Duty 5 Heading For The Pacific?

Uncharted Calls Spanish Readers "Huge Nerds"

Spike TV Video Game Awards: Winners, Losers and Boozers

Party Hard With Joel, Crecente and Rock Band

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles