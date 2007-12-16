Kotaku Originals: From The Spike VGAs to Funde Razor 07

Welcome to another fine collection of Kotaku originals. This week Reggie talked the Wii holiday production schedule, Funde Razor 07 rocked Child's Play's house and I get a heaping helping of Vegas with a side of Spike TV Video Game Awards.
New Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway Screens
Nintendo: Wiis Hit Shelves This Weekend
Reggie On Third-Party Wii Game Quality
Nintendo Announces GameStop Wii Raincheck Program
Nintendo Triples Wii Distribution Workforce, I Talk With Reggie
November NPDs: Microsoft's Reaction
November NPDs: Sony's Reaction
November Hardware Sales Dominated By The DS
Rumor: EA Considering a Colorado Dev Studio (Update)
Rumour: Best Buy Sitting on Wii Stockpile
Buy a Life-Sized Companion Cube for Charity
Funde Razor: I Am My Own Roadie
Come Snow, Come... Snow, Funde Razor Tomorrow Night
The Orange Box (PS3) Impressions: Epilogue
Become the King of Komments at Kotaku
Regis and Kelly Play Rock Band
Reader Feels Bad, Makes No More Heroes Wii
"Chuck's" Josh Gomez Talks Games
Call Of Duty 5 Heading For The Pacific?
Uncharted Calls Spanish Readers "Huge Nerds"
Spike TV Video Game Awards: Winners, Losers and Boozers
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink