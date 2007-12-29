Our first-ever Game of the Year awards was a pretty straight forward deal. I asked all of the writers to submit a list of three games for each category and the three that showed up most in each category made it as a finalist. Once we had the list of finalists I asked each writer to go through and order the finalists and then tallied the vote. The one with the most points was named Game of the Year, the runner-up was named Not Quite Game of the Year. The game with the most votes for Worst Game of the Year received that dubious honor.
Kotaku's 2007 Games of the Year
DS
NQGOTY: Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords
WGOTY: Spiderman: Friend or Foe
PC
NQGOTY: Crysis
WGOTY: Soldier of Fortune: Payback
Playstation 2
NQGOTY: God of War II
WGOTY: Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Playstation 3
NQGOTY: Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction
WGOTY: Lair
Playstation Portable
NQGOTY: Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords
WGOTY:Pimp My Ride
Wii
NQGOTY: Zack & Wiki: Quest for Barbaros' Treasure
WGOTY: Cruis'n
Xbox 360
NQGOTY: The Orange Box
WGOTY: Vampire Rain
PSN
NQGOTY: flow
XBLA
NQGOTY: Undertow
