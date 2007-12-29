Our first-ever Game of the Year awards was a pretty straight forward deal. I asked all of the writers to submit a list of three games for each category and the three that showed up most in each category made it as a finalist. Once we had the list of finalists I asked each writer to go through and order the finalists and then tallied the vote. The one with the most points was named Game of the Year, the runner-up was named Not Quite Game of the Year. The game with the most votes for Worst Game of the Year received that dubious honor.

Hit the jump for the final results and lovely medallions which no one will receive. Check back later tonight for the Overall Game of the Year, drawn from the winners of each category.

Kotaku's 2007 Games of the Year

DS



NQGOTY: Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords

WGOTY: Spiderman: Friend or Foe

PC



NQGOTY: Crysis

WGOTY: Soldier of Fortune: Payback

Playstation 2



NQGOTY: God of War II

WGOTY: Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Playstation 3



NQGOTY: Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction

WGOTY: Lair

Playstation Portable



NQGOTY: Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords

WGOTY:Pimp My Ride

Wii



NQGOTY: Zack & Wiki: Quest for Barbaros' Treasure

WGOTY: Cruis'n

Xbox 360



NQGOTY: The Orange Box

WGOTY: Vampire Rain

PSN



NQGOTY: flow

XBLA



NQGOTY: Undertow