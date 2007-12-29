The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

gotyblank.jpg

Our first-ever Game of the Year awards was a pretty straight forward deal. I asked all of the writers to submit a list of three games for each category and the three that showed up most in each category made it as a finalist. Once we had the list of finalists I asked each writer to go through and order the finalists and then tallied the vote. The one with the most points was named Game of the Year, the runner-up was named Not Quite Game of the Year. The game with the most votes for Worst Game of the Year received that dubious honor.

Hit the jump for the final results and lovely medallions which no one will receive. Check back later tonight for the Overall Game of the Year, drawn from the winners of each category.

Kotaku's 2007 Games of the Year

DS
GOTYDS.jpg
NQGOTY: Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords
WGOTY: Spiderman: Friend or Foe

PC
GOTYPC.jpg
NQGOTY: Crysis
WGOTY: Soldier of Fortune: Payback

Playstation 2
GOTYPS2.jpg
NQGOTY: God of War II
WGOTY: Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Playstation 3
GOTYPS3.jpg
NQGOTY: Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction
WGOTY: Lair

Playstation Portable
GOTYPSP.jpg
NQGOTY: Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords
WGOTY:Pimp My Ride

Wii
GOTYWII.jpg
NQGOTY: Zack & Wiki: Quest for Barbaros' Treasure
WGOTY: Cruis'n

Xbox 360
GOTY360.jpg
NQGOTY: The Orange Box
WGOTY: Vampire Rain

PSN
GOTYPSN.jpg
NQGOTY: flow

XBLA
GOTYXBLA.jpg
NQGOTY: Undertow

