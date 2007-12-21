Kotaku reader Greg sent in word of his own handmade holiday creation, arguably the best Super Mario Bros. 3 Christmas stocking we've been sent yet. What isn't up for debate is that Kuribo's Shoe is my favorite Mario power-up of all time, for some strange reason. Kudos to you, sir. Someone get this man a proper license to mass produce these next year—stat!
Kuribo's Shoe Becomes Kuribo's Stocking
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink