Last Minute Shopping?

It's the day before Christmas and at least one of you haven't gotten around to buying presents yet. Fortunately for you the folks here at Kotaku Tower have a solution... it's called a card. Yeah, you're screwed. But you can still give something nice after the holidays. Check out our 2007 Gift Guide of Obscene Nicety and Sublime Naughtiness for an amazing and eclectic list of gaming goodies and hardware or if you're a stickler for giving games to the gamers on your list make sure to hit up our 2007 Video Game Wish List with oodles of ideas for which games to buy.

And if you buy that island you sure as hell better be inviting us to the island warming, you know how cranky pirates and ninjas can get.