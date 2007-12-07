Learning to Like Coffee (And Possibly Regret it)

To: Crecente From: Bashcraft RE: Don't Tell Crecente
Welcome back! Not sure if you'll read this today, but I'll be out of pocket tomorrow so. I really hate flying across the Pacific. It kicks my arse for days after. Hope you're able to recover quickly!
So, I've actually started drinking coffee. No, really. Like I never used to drink it. At all. Oh sure, occasionally I'd drink a cup of coffee or a vending machine can of it. But, not on a daily basis! Recently I've taken to drinking at least two cups a day. Not sure how this happened! But I find myself making instant crap and eyeing fancy coffee makers in the department stores. What's more, now I'm getting interested in things like coffee beans and the like. Probably want a better coffee experience than instant!
Another thing I've noticed: If I don't drink coffee in the morning, I can't work. And I get crabby. Real crabby.
What you missed last night We Love Golf cameos SFIV screen Whitest white console? Wii Fit is numero 2 Army of pooh
