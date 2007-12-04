LEGO Zapper Mod Connects All Pieces Of My Heart

My friends, there are mods and there are mods. But for a mod to be awarded the immortality of Kotakutalics, it need be something extraordinary. This Wii Zapper constructed (solely?) of legos (UPDATE: screw grammar, I say it this way) is indeed something extraordinary. Because at long last, Man has the proper peripheral to play an honest game of LEGO Duck Hunt. And we're sure it's every bit as wonderful as we thought it to be.

