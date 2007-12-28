The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Let's All Revisit Wii Remote Accidents, Shall We?


Time to party like it's Christmas 2006! Nintendo's strategy of wrapping the Wii Remote in grippy-rubber and strapping, so as to avoid any unsightly injuries or damage, has done wonders in curbing the number of Wii Remote-related accidents and injuries. Pity, then, it's all for naught when people use rubbish third-party peripherals. Like crummy plastic baseball bats.
