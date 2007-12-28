Let's All Revisit Wii Remote Accidents, Shall We?



Time to party like it's Christmas 2006! Nintendo's strategy of wrapping the Wii Remote in grippy-rubber and strapping, so as to avoid any unsightly injuries or damage, has done wonders in curbing the number of Wii Remote-related accidents and injuries. Pity, then, it's all for naught when people use rubbish third-party peripherals. Like crummy plastic baseball bats.

