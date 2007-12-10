Twilight Princess Link is all well and good. He's brave, he's old, he's spindly, but one thing he's not is cute. Not even close, and not even when he's being all smooshy with a horse in his white jammy jams. But Wind Waker Link? Now we're talking. These plushies, complete with plush sword and plush wooden family shield, are just too damn cute for their own good. Link Plush - Phantom Hourglass [J-list (18+), thanks Aly!]
Link Plushie Tugs Softly At Your Heartstrings
Comments
ohhh boy i want that sooo bad