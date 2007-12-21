Lionhead Card, Mentions "Other Game"

Not all of the holiday cards we receive here at Kotaku Tower come via our grumpy mailman. Some pop right up inside our email's mailbox. Take, for example, this touching card from Lionhead Studios, featuring Fable 2's boy and his dog.

Nice picture, but more interesting is the note included:

Hi Kotaku, Season's Greetings from all at Lionhead Studios! We wish you all the very merry Christmas and the best wishes for 2008, which will be a very busy gaming year (with Fable 2 and our other game...) Best wishes,

Lionhead Studios

Other game? I can't seem to find any clues on the card...