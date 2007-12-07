List of Early 2008 Titles Doesn't Include SSBB

Ready to see what's instead early next year Nintendo-wise? Game site CVG has apparently confirmed a big list of Wii and DS titles. Doesn't seem to include Super Smash Bros. Brawl, but there other games which certainly won't make up for its absence. On to the list!

Wii 2008

January 2008

* PDC World Championship Darts 2008 (Oxygen Games), 11th January 2008 * Wii Chess (Nintendo), 18th January 2008 * Zack and Wiki: Quest for Barbaros' Treasure (Capcom / Nintendo), 18th January 2008 * Donkey Kong Jet Race (Nintendo), 25th January 2008 * Hamster Heroes (Data Design Interactive) * Kawasaki Jet Ski (Data Design Interactive) * Kidz Sports: International Football (Data Design Interactive) * Urban Extreme (Data Design Interactive) * NiGHTS: Journey of Dreams (SEGA) * Ghost Squad (SEGA) * Last Ninja (System 3)

February 2008

* Battalion Wars 2 (Nintendo), 15th February 2008 * No More Heroes (Rising Star Games), 29th February 2008 * Call For Heroes: Pompolic Wars (Data Design Interactive) * EARACHE Extreme Metal Racing (Data Design Interactive) * Bleach (SEGA) * Kawasaki Snow Mobiles (Data Design Interactive) * London Taxi: Rush Hour (Data Design Interactive) * Pool Party (SouthPeak Games) * Destroy All Humans 3: Big Willy Unleashed (THQ) * Spongebob: Atlantis Squarepantis (THQ)

March 2008

* ATV Thunder Ridge Riders & Monster Trucks (ZOO Digital Publishing), 7th March 2008 * The Wizard of Oz (ZOO Digital Publishing), 7th March 2008 * Naruto Wii (tentative title) (TOMY/Nintendo), 28th March 2008 * Bomberman Land Wii (Rising Star Games) * SEGA Superstars Tennis (SEGA) * Sonic Riders: Zero Gravity (SEGA) * MX vs ATV Untamed (THQ)

Q1/Q2 2008

* Harvest Moon Magical Melody (Rising Star Games/ Nintendo) * Worms: A Space Oddity (THQ), Q1 2008 * PES 2008 (Konami), Q1 2008 * Mario Kart Wii (Nintendo), Q2 2008

Spring 2008

* Dancing stage HOTTEST PARTY (Konami) * Iron Man (SEGA)

DS 2008

January 2008

* Advance Wars: Dark Conflict (Nintendo), 25th January 2008 * Betty Boop (ZOO Digital Publishing), 25th January 2008

February 2008

* Garfield Gets Real (ZOO Digital Publishing), 1st February 2008 * Professor Kageyama's Maths Training (tentative title) (Nintendo), 8th February 2008 * NATURO NINJA Destiny (TOMY/Nintendo), 15th February 2008 * 8Ball Allstars (Oxygen Games), 15th February 2008 * Powershot Pinball Constructor (Oxygen Games), 15th February 2008 * Harvest Fishing (Rising Star Games), 15th February 2008 * Bleach (SEGA) * Spongebob: Atlantis Squarepantis (THQ)

March 2008

* Command and Destroy (ZOO Digital Publishing), 7th March 2008 * Magic Taizen (tentative title) (Nintendo), 14th March 2008 * Ace Attorney Apollo Justice (Capcom/Nintendo) * Bomberman Land Touch 2 (Rising Star Games) * Dungeon Explorer (Rising Star Games) * SEGA Superstars Tennis (SEGA) * MZ vs ATV Untamed (THQ)

Q1 2008

* DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: Joker (Square Enix) * Final Fantasy XII Revenant Wings (Square Enix) * Crayola: Treasure Adventures (Ignition) * George Of The Jungle (Ignition) * Teenage Zombies (Ignition) * Iron Man (SEGA) * Hello Kitty: Big City Dreams (Empire Interactive) * Code Lyoco 2 (Game Factory/K.E. Media) * Zoo Hospital (Majesco/Eidos) * Nancy Drew (Majesco/Eidos) * Holly Hobbie (Majesco/Eidos) * Fish Tycoon (Majesco/Eidos)

Spring 2008

* Hannah Montana - Music Jam (Disney Interactive Studios)

We're confirming this list for ourselves with Nintendo of America. Massive '08 Schedule [CVG][Image]