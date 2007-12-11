The latest trailer for Media Molecule's LittleBigPlanet debuted during last night's Spike TV's 2007 Video Game Awards, giving many of its viewers a legitimate excuse for watching the thing. Fans of pirates and budding level designers take note—the clips shows off many of the new stickers, like seaweed and barnacles, plus gives hope for handmade mine cart racing levels. Knock you on your arse stuff.
LittleBigPlanet Gets Pirate Themed
Comments
It looks super cute, but that video was terribly confusing, especially for the VGA exclusive big whizz mag super unviel to the public.
I'm all for user generated content, but I'm doubtful that they have the interface and accessability down pat for this just yet