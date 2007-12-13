Livestreaming (Perhaps) Funde Razor Denver

Watch live video from kotaku on Justin.tv
I hope to livestream from the Funde Razor party tonight here in Denver. Couple of problems with that though. First, I had to write this post a good eight hours before it was set to go live. Second I have no idea if I get cell reception inside the Walnut Room. Third I really can't double check once things get going. So if there's just a big blank screen up there, sorry. Otherwise hit the jump and feel free to comment about the Funde Razor shenanigans.
