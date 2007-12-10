Loading Screens, How We Love Them

OMGLists.com has a compilation of what it believes are eight of the worst game loading screens (that pretend not to be) - like Resident Evil's slowly-opening doors (which actually nab first place). I thought they had a sort of rustic charm to be honest. Hard to appreciate when you're being chased by a flesh-eating zombies, but hey. Rustic.

It's an alright article, as long as you can ignore this juvenile comment for the Assassin's Creed entry:

Instead of having Altair wandering aimlessly through the fog of his memories, they should have just plastered the screen with images of Jade Raymond dressed as a schoolgirl pouting. That would probably make a little more sense. And by "make a little more sense", we mean "make us aroused".

Firstly, Ubisoft Montreal didn't try to hide the fact that this was a loading screen. Secondly, can we stop with all the puerile Jade Raymond comments? Do whatever you want in the privacy of your parent's basement, but keep it off the Internet, okay?

Anyway, that's my valiant rant for the day.

