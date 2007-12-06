Lost Odyssey Launch Trailer Touches You

Lost Odyssey certainly has that trademark Square Enix polish down pat, doesn't it? The game is hitting Japan as we speak, and this is the video that is meant to bring customers to the stores in droves. They had me by the throat when the guy charged the speeding train with his sword, and then they immediately lost me again as the woman began singing. "When you touch me... it feels just like a dream" just doesn't quite capture the mood I like to establish before playing an RPG. Mark my words though - a year from now there will be at least 100 YouTube fan-created music videos of the song. It just happens.