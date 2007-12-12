Lost Odyssey Offers Loot For Loyal Pre-Orders

Despite some negative first impressions, lotsa folks are still excited about Mistwalker's Lost Odyssey. To capitalise on those types, Microsoft have announced a deal whereby those pre-ordering the title will receive a bonus card (ie piece of plastic with download code on the back) that'll unlock an extra mission and weapon for the game. Those interested have until February 12, which is when the game's scheduled for release in the US.
