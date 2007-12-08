LotRO Gets Cheaper For The Holidays

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

gollumholiday.jpgWith Blizzard adding a cold pack to their Burning Crusade and NCsoft giving Guild Wars players five hours of marketing, what does Lord of the Rings Online have to offer MMO players this Holiday season? Low, low prices! From now until January 31st, new and existing subscribers to LotRO can pay only $US 9.99 month, $US 5 off their normal $US 14.99 rate. You'll have to pay $US 29.97 for three months at a time in order to take advantage of the special offer, but 33% off is nothing to scoff at. Of course had you known you'd be so addicted you would have just dropped $US 200 at launch for the lifetime subscription. Hindsight, huh?

