Luke, Logan and Billy

To: Ash From: Crecente Re: "But I'm Not Japanese"

I spent Friday and Saturday in Sydney with Patricia, family and child-free for two days. We hung out, wandered around the city and caught a showing of Billy Elliot the Musical at the Capitol Theater. The show was quite good, though the first half was MUCH better than the second. They really phoned in the second half of the musical. On Monday I went back to Sydney to meet up with Luke, who had taken a bus in from Canberra to Sydney for the day, and with Logan, editor of Kotaku Australia.

The three of us hung out at a pub, ate lunch, drank beers and talked Kotaku. Kinda fun. Logan seems like a pretty nice guy, it seems like he comes from more of a PC gaming background, which is sort of where my roots are too.

