Lumines Whored Out To PCs Today

We've known that Lumines is most assuredly coming to PCs for a few weeks now. What we didn't know was how, exactly, it would make its way to the platform. Today, Q Entertainment and its partner announced that it would come to the WildTangent Network, the online game provider famous for Penguins and Polar Bowler. Yeah! Those guys. *crickets*

The PC version comes with the now standard stuff, including Skin Edit, Puzzle and Time Attack modes. Lumines is available to Windows users on a pay per play basis, free with a healthy does of advertising or for download at $US 19.99. It's also available on just about everything else.