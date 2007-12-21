Madcatz Xbox 360 HDMI Conversion Kit, Taking Preorders

GameStop is now accepting preorders for Madcatz' new Xbox 360 HDMI Conversion Kit. It's an add-on that's meant to replace component outputs in older, non-HDMI Xbox 360s to support HDMI. While Madcatz promises that the kit will allow full resolutions up to 1080p, the privilege will cost you $US 90. Yeah, that's quite a bit of cash considering that it's 20% of the price of a new Xbox 360 Premium bundle.

We're guessing that not too many people will take advantage of Madcatz' latest accessory, but with as stingy as television manufactures can be with HD input options, there's certainly some segment of the 360-owning population who will benefit.

