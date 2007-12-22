The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Made To Order Nintendo Collages

koopa_collage.jpgIt can be hard to walk that line between tasteful and tacky when it comes to video game art and memorabilia. But I'm really digging these Nintendo collages by DC-based artist Chris Lange. Each piece is handmade from old Nintendo Power magazines—yes, the art is 100% Nintendo born—and is made to order by request.

$US 250 may seem like a lot to some of our readers, but for a 30" x 20" piece of art that is based upon your particular various fetish fanboyisms, it's not such a bad deal. Personally, I'd love to stick about three of them up in my office/retro gaming room...and in that circumstance, it would start to become a more serious investment. My guess is that a printer-made template and a pile of magazines could make for a fun weekend, even if not a product quite as polished as Lange creates. Hit the jump for a bonus shot.

yoshi_collage.jpgVery nice stuff.

Chris Lange's Etsy Shop [via technabob]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles