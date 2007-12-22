Made To Order Nintendo Collages

It can be hard to walk that line between tasteful and tacky when it comes to video game art and memorabilia. But I'm really digging these Nintendo collages by DC-based artist Chris Lange. Each piece is handmade from old Nintendo Power magazines—yes, the art is 100% Nintendo born—and is made to order by request.
$US 250 may seem like a lot to some of our readers, but for a 30" x 20" piece of art that is based upon your particular various
fetish fanboyisms, it's not such a bad deal. Personally, I'd love to stick about three of them up in my office/retro gaming room...and in that circumstance, it would start to become a more serious investment. My guess is that a printer-made template and a pile of magazines could make for a fun weekend, even if not a product quite as polished as Lange creates. Hit the jump for a bonus shot.
Very nice stuff.
Chris Lange's Etsy Shop [via technabob]
