Made to Order Pixel Art Beanies

hat1.bmp

Reader Lukas writes to point out that a friend of sorts has started a small label for headwear that now takes orders for custom-designed hats. The site uses a pixel-like pattern for creating the custom hats which are, Lukas says, very suitable for making retro-gaming themed hats. He had them make himself a custom Space Invaders cap which set him back $US 70.

It might be a bit too late to buy these as presents, but that doesn't stop you from just picking one up for yourself. If you're interested hit up the site below, but make sure to contact them directly at info [ at [ idolwear.ch if you want a custom pattern.

Idol Wear

hat2.bmp

