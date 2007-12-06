Majesco Merges Steambot With Blokus

Blokus is sort of a Tetris board game, where up to four players place one of block shapes onto the board until no one can place anymore, with the winner being the one with the least amount of pieces left over at the end of the match. It's the sort of game you'd sit around and play with your family if you weren't such a video game addict. Luckily for us, Majesco has just announced Blokus Portable: Steambot Championship for the PSP, which merges the award-winning board game with characters from the Steambot Chronicles PlayStation 2 game to perhaps make the board game sound a bit more compelling. With support for 16 players in ad hoc mode or three players with game sharing, I doubt the title needed the extra boost, but a little anime charm never hurts. Blokus Portable: Steambot Championship is due in early 2008.

MAJESCO ENTERTAINMENT BRINGS AWARD-WINNING BOARD GAME 'BLOKUS' TO THE PLAYSTATION PORTABLE SYSTEM

Portable Version Joins Strategic Gameplay with Steambot Chronicles Characters

EDISON, N.J., December 5, 2007 - Majesco Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: COOL), an innovative provider of video games for the mass market, today announced Blokus Portable: Steambot Championship for the PSP® (PlayStation®Portable). Developed by IREM Software Engineering Inc., Blokus Portable is based on the world-renowned Blokus board game that has earned 26 prestigious toy awards and ranks among the best of 2007 holiday board games lists. This fan and critic favourite now blends its outstanding strategic gameplay with the anime characters from the Steambot Chronicles series to create a unique portable title.

"With three million units sold and credit as the most acclaimed game of the century, the Blokus board game is clearly an international sensation," said Gui Karyo, Executive Vice President of Operations, Majesco. "Based on this incredibly successful property, Blokus Portable combines strategic gameplay with 16 player support to make it the perfect social puzzle game that's easy to pick-up, yet hard to put down."

The rules of Blokus are simple: Each player places his/her pieces on the board in turn, ensuring that pieces of the same colour touch at one or more corners, but never along the sides. The objective is to strategize and place as many pieces as you can before your opponent/s beats you to it. Based on the same basic rules and intuitive gameplay that made the board game a success, Blokus Portable allows up to 16 people to play in ad hoc wireless mode, or up to three friends to play simultaneously using one Universal Media Disc (UMD™) in the ad hoc game sharing mode. Blokus Portable combines the original 4-player Blokus plus the 2-player Blokus Travel/Duo, while letting players customise their own character and unlock 18 additional characters from the Steambot Chronicles series.

Blokus Portable: Steambot Championship will launch in early 2008 for a suggested retail price of $19.99. For additional information, please visit www.majescoentertainment.com.