Man Slays Dragonforce On Expert... With Drums

We'd seen YouTube user egyokeo's videos of his custom MIDI drum pad-Guitar Hero III interface, but had yet to see him drum his way through Dragonforce's "Through The Fire And The Flames" on expert. It's a fairly impressive effort, even for a 20-year veteran of the drums, when someone can register a four-star performance on a song this challenging. For details on how he pulls off held notes and chords plus technical info, check his video description at YouTube.

