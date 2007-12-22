Man Stabbed in Fight Over Game

A 37-year-old Tennessee man was arrested yesterday for allegedly stabbing his uncle in the head and stomach after the two got into a fight over a video game, Chattanooga Police say.

Antonio Castillo is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault. He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Philadelphia for aggravated assault. His uncle, Luis Alberto Santana, was listed in critical condition Thursday night.

Reports of the fight don't mention what game they were fighting over, referring to it just as a "Playstation game", or what started the argument. Brilliant reporting, screw the details, sensationalism full-steam ahead.

