Manhunt 2 Continues Uphill Battle for UK Release

gavel.jpg Embattled Rockstar Games title Manhunt 2 got dealt another blow in the British Courts this week. As you know, the game was banned by the British Board of Film Classification for sale in the UK back in June, but Rockstar was able to revamp the game enough to get an appeal on the ban and convince the UK Video Appeals Committee to reclassify it with a new rating. But, it seems that the BBFC isn't ready to give up the fight just yet.

This week, they were able to argue to a judge that "game had been approved for release on a misinterpretation of the law." The judge accepted the argument and awarded the BBFC the right to fight the game's release in the British High Court.

This seems like an awful lot of trouble to go to for a game that (to me anyway) doesn't seem any more violent than most of the other M rated titles out there. Couple that with the fact the BBFC recently approved (with no cuts) the ultra violent film Eastern Promises with the excuse that "...it was up to adults to decide what they wanted to watch and that movie-goers were free to look away from the screen", and it makes their continued rallies against Manhunt 2 seem rather flimsy and hypocritical. It will be interesting to see how this all plays out as it will more than likely have a long standing effect on how games are rated and dealt with in the UK and possibly across Europe.

