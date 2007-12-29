Those really harsh Super Mario mods are bad enough, but this one goes out of its way to use all of that knowledge learned at the hand of the originals to torment gamers. I could probably take everything but the nastiness that happens at the flag pole, that's just plain wrong.
Mario Mod Uses Knowledge to Hurt You, Make You Cry
I want this Soundtrack.
Its so awesome =).