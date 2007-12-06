Master Chief Carved From Snow

Now that his battle is done, Master Chief seeks other fights. For instance, here we see him stand against global warming, spiting carbon monoxide emissions and the sun's building rays by standing defiant in frozen water. Don't mind his yellow glow. His bloom lighting is under control...it's just that a dog passed by not so long ago. (OK, fine. No yellow, "lemon flavored, we promise" snow was used in the building of this Master Chief sculpture. And his battle against polluters is in no way sanctioned by Bungie or Microsoft. As of now Master Chief is retired and void of any and all sponsorships—which is really too bad. He'd be great with a line of men's wear on QVC.)

Image [via digg]