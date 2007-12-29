Master Chief Is Made Of Chocolate

Reader Max wrote in to let us know that Microsoft's Russian arm has been sending out "some very peculiar gifts to its partners" this holiday, specifically a chocolate Master Chief wrapped in pretty gold foil. As you can see, MC is surrounded by garland, chestnuts and Xbox 360 logos, carrying a sack filled with presents for the good girls and boys of Mother Russia. Maybe an odd choice, but I'm willing to bet that Halo 3 wins the Russsian Spike TV Video Game Award for "Most Addictive Game Fueled by Milk Chocolate." Further size comparison pics of the delicious treat are after the jump.

Spaceba, Max! Break me off a piece, wouldja?