Maxim Announces Top Ten Video Games of 2007

Sure, TIME's list of the best ten games released this calendar year had its controversial entries, but I highly doubt anyone will dispute gaming bible Maxim's choices. Basically, all you really need to know is that 2K Games The Darkness surpassed Metroid Prime 3: Corruption in Maxim magazine's year end wrap up of the best games of 2007. What else did The Darkness beat out? Halo 3, Rock Band and Mass Effect, who sadly didn't make the cut, despite one of those featuring hot girl-on-girl action. At least Halo 3 nabbed the coveted "User Pick" for top spot. Maybe similar mags Stuff or King will throw them a bone. Anyhoo, enough teasing. Here are the top ten games of 2007, as decreed by the editors of Maxim.

1. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare 2. Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock 3. The Orange Box 4. BioShock 5.God of War II 6. Super Mario Galaxy 7. The Darkness 8. Metroid Prime 3: Corruption 9. John Woo's Stranglehold 10. Lost Planet: Extreme Condition

We'll be tabulating the LOLs, ROFLs, ROFLMAOs, WTFs and GTFOs as soon as possible and plan to provide nice pie charts.

