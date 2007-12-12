The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Maxim Announces Top Ten Video Games of 2007

maxim_best_of_2007.jpgSure, TIME's list of the best ten games released this calendar year had its controversial entries, but I highly doubt anyone will dispute gaming bible Maxim's choices. Basically, all you really need to know is that 2K Games The Darkness surpassed Metroid Prime 3: Corruption in Maxim magazine's year end wrap up of the best games of 2007. What else did The Darkness beat out? Halo 3, Rock Band and Mass Effect, who sadly didn't make the cut, despite one of those featuring hot girl-on-girl action. At least Halo 3 nabbed the coveted "User Pick" for top spot. Maybe similar mags Stuff or King will throw them a bone. Anyhoo, enough teasing. Here are the top ten games of 2007, as decreed by the editors of Maxim.

1. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare 2. Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock 3. The Orange Box 4. BioShock 5.God of War II 6. Super Mario Galaxy 7. The Darkness 8. Metroid Prime 3: Corruption 9. John Woo's Stranglehold 10. Lost Planet: Extreme Condition

We'll be tabulating the LOLs, ROFLs, ROFLMAOs, WTFs and GTFOs as soon as possible and plan to provide nice pie charts.

Best of 2007: Video Games [Maxim]

Comments

  • Cotton Guest

    slightly better then Halo 3 being Time magazines game of the year, how mis informed and subject to hype can one be? shit I bought Halo 3 too...

    0
  • Retort Guest

    it's funny the way these magazine's critique Games. The Target Demo is obviously aimed at the male adult casual market(more so referring to the halo/madden gamers), but how influenced are these lists by the ad buyer?

    funny we didn't see any sports games in there.

    @ cotton

    IMO, the Time Mag's list was prob better, this list stinks of average games (darkness/lost planet/stranglehold)

    0
  • symolie Guest

    Wow!
    You totally failed to comment on the uber hot Megan on the cover.
    And I'm gay!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles