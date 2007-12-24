Megaman Turns 20

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

mega-man-20th.jpg This week is not only notable for the Christmas holiday but (possibly even more importantly) this week also happens to be the 20th Anniversary of MegaMan (aka RockMan). Website Platformers.net has taken a little look back at the long running franchise. It's a nice medium length retrospective that will be perfect for holiday reading if you want to learn a little bit more about the man in blue and all his various games.

Happy Anniversary, MegaMan. May you see twenty more without becoming boring and repetitive.

Japan Focus| Happy Birthday Rockman! [Platformers.net]
The Official Megaman Website [Capcom]
[Thanks, Graham]

