Merry Christmas, You Live, Here's an Xbox 360

Ohio native Kenny Richey has been on death row for the past 21 years after being convicted in 1987 for murdering two year-old Cynthia Collins by arson. Recently, Richey plead to involuntary manslaughter and escaped death row on lighter charges. He's expected to be fully released following an upcoming hearing.

So why are we writing about this guy on Kotaku? From his brother Steven:

The last video game he played was an Atari. He saw Ace Combat 6 on TV and wanted to play it so my wife bought it for him.

Wow, now that's an Xbox 360 commercial if I've ever heard one.

Retro gamer Kenny Richey gets an Xbox for Xmas [news.scotsman]

